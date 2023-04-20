In Technology / By Paul Tan / 20 April 2023 10:34 am / 0 comments

The Viofo A139 Pro 4K dashcam is now available in Malaysia, and can be had in either 1 channel, 2 channel, or 3 channel configurations.

The 2 channel config lets you add either a 1080P interior or 1080P rear camera, while the 3 channel config allows you to add both an interior 1080P cam and rear 1080P cam to the 4K front camera.

What’s most interesting about the Viofo A139 Pro is it uses Sony’s latest Starvis 2 IMX678 sensor for the front 4K camera. As of now, the Viofo A139 Pro is the first and only dashcam to use the IMX678 chip.

The new Starvis 2 IMX678 chip promises better low light (night) recording with reduced noise and motion blur. This will help ensure that number plates can be clearly captured in footage, which will be useful for evidence collection. The front camera can record 4K in 30fps, or 1080P in 60fps.

Thanks to the Starvis 2 sensor, it’s safe to say the Viofo A139 Pro will probably give you the best night video footage on the market right now, until Viofo’s competitors come out with their own Starvis 2 dashcams. Thinkware has announced a new U3000 powered by Starvis 2, but it’s not gone on sale yet.

You can buy the new Viofo A139 Pro from the links below.

If you haven’t installed a dashcam in your car yet, best to get one installed ASAP. Dashcams have to be a standard feature on every car these days, as they can provide invaluable evidence to protect ourselves in case of an accident.



