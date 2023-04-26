In BMW, Cars / By Paul Tan / 26 April 2023 3:44 pm / 0 comments

BMW has dropped some extra info on the new BMW i5, which is built upon and will be introduced alongside the next generation G60 5 Series. Good timing for it to happen on the same day Daimler drops the full details on the new W214 E-Class Sedan, eh?

The Munich automaker isn’t quite as ready as its Stuttgart peer to release full details on its next generation sedan, but we do now know that there will be at least two powertrain options – the eDrive40 and the M60 xDrive. Perhaps these won’t be the only two options available eventually, as there could be room for an eDrive35 and an eDrive50 in the future, who knows.

No power outputs were revealed for now, but if the motor setups are the same as that found on the BMW iX SUV, we should be looking at 326 PS and 630 Nm for the eDrive40 and 619 PS with 1,100 Nm of torque for the M60.

What BMW did reveal are average energy consumption numbers for the two variants – 19.7-16.0 kWh/100 km for the eDrive40, and a more thirsty 21.2–17.9 kWh/100 km for the M60.

BMW also says that the i5 and the next generation 5 Series will debut a next generation adaptive damper system, one that has not been introduced on any other BMW car yet.

Calling it a 9th generation Vertical Dynamics Management system, it says the new system which will be used on the Adaptive Suspension Professional option now calculates damping forces based on real time physical calculation of data instead of previous systems that relied on mathematical models.

BMW will launch the new BMW i5 in October 2023, so that’s another half a year away. If you’re interested in getting one, BMW Malaysia is already taking registration of interest.

VIDEO: Testing the new BMW i5 in France

GALLERY: BMW i5 eDrive40

GALLERY: BMW i5 M60 xDrive