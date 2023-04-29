In Lifestyle / By Paul Tan / 29 April 2023 4:45 pm / 0 comments

The latest Lego Technic creation is a 1:10 model of the Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid Hypercar. The 1,775 piece set has been given the code 42156 and will be priced at US$199.99, set for a May 1 2023 launch date.

Peugeot uses the 9X8 Hybrid to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. It is equipped with a 680 horsepower 2.6 litre twin turbocharged V6 engine with a 272 horsepower electric motor integrated into a 7-speed sequential gearbox. The motor is powered by a 900V battery system.

Lego and Peugeot says it took a whole year of collaborative work to translate the physical car into a Lego Technic model. The 1:10 scale gives it a measurement of 50cm long, 22cm wide and 13cm tall.

