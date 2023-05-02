In light of the admission of wrongdoing by Daihatsu in crash safety tests done for four models, the Malaysian Institute for Road Safety Research (Miros) will be conducting assessments of the latest-generation Perodua Axia even though there have been no complaints about crash safety received from vehicle owners, the institute told Free Malaysia Today.
“We haven’t received any complaints, but we’ll look into Perodua’s claims,” Miros chairman Wong Shaw Voon told Free Malaysia Today. This follows a statement from Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad that its vehicles continue to be safe to drive, and deliveries of the new Perodua Axia will continue and no recall will be issued.
Similarly, UMW Toyota Motor announced that sales of the 2023 Toyota Vios will continue, and there will also be no recall issued for the Vios as there are no issues with safety standards and quality of the vehicle.
“For customers who have booked a Toyota Vios or are interested in purchasing it, we would like to assure you that the model complies with all safety regulations, and there is no compromise to the quality of the vehicles,” said UMWT president Datuk Ravindran K.
“As we receive news of this procedural irregularity by Daihatsu, we immediately contacted these bodies to determine if the safety standard of the Perodua Axia was compromised. We were assured that despite the revelation by Daihatsu, the UN-R95 certification given to the Perodua Axia is intact,” Zainal said.
Toyota’s admission of wrongdoing involved the 2023 Perodua Axia, Toyota Vios (Yaris Ativ in Thailand and other markets), Toyota Agya and one yet-to-be-launched model. More than 88,000 units of the affected models have been sold in Malaysia.
Comments
Both UMWT and P2 are government linked. Miros will surely say that their cars are safe to use.
Please investigate UMWT also. Toyota Thailand already stopped their sales to their vios to investigate further.
UMWT greedy suckers still want to sell them risking our people’s lives.
Those who want to buy cars:
Don’t buy:
– P2
– Toyota
– Mercedes
As those listed that are mentioned are dangerous to buy
I believe MIROS have the authority to hold sales until it is clarified right? Or at least get an engineering explanation regarding to this matter within a few weeks. If answers are not confident, then MIROS can stop the sale of the Axia. Don’t be too lenient on them. We as a buyer would be less confident if there are loop holes in the system. Wake up MIROS!
Perodua contributes RM1.5m to MIROS’ calibration lab – 2014
https://paultan.org/2014/01/13/perodua-contributes-rm1-5m-miros-calibration-lab/
“MIROS will display the Perodua logo and name at the crash dummy calibration room as a show of its appreciation.”
Draw your own conclusions.
Looks like P2 & Toyota are one of the unreliable brands now. Not only that, same goes to Mercedes. With that case, I rather buy other brands like BMW, Honda, Proton, Porsche, BYD or Mitsubishi for my next cars. Those I mentioned, is out from my list
Miros, the organisation sponsored by Perodua, will “assess” the issue. Everyone knows where this will go; blah blah blah… no issues for past, current & future owners… blah blah… not affect our region BS…
One can only wonder if their cars are so mantap getting many stars for safety, why are P2 still king of car brand mortality?
If P2 wants to really prove their cars, send to ANCAP testing like P1 did. Ada brani?
#P2MainTipu
hopefully no protectionism and immunity privileges to organization involved
gov should put a “freeze sales” on all new booking until new test can be conducted and problems (if any) to be rectified and reclassified…but when will we learn to go after GLC for their wrongdoings?