In light of the admission of wrongdoing by Daihatsu in crash safety tests done for four models, the Malaysian Institute for Road Safety Research (Miros) will be conducting assessments of the latest-generation Perodua Axia even though there have been no complaints about crash safety received from vehicle owners, the institute told Free Malaysia Today.

“We haven’t received any complaints, but we’ll look into Perodua’s claims,” Miros chairman Wong Shaw Voon told Free Malaysia Today. This follows a statement from Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad that its vehicles continue to be safe to drive, and deliveries of the new Perodua Axia will continue and no recall will be issued.

Similarly, UMW Toyota Motor announced that sales of the 2023 Toyota Vios will continue, and there will also be no recall issued for the Vios as there are no issues with safety standards and quality of the vehicle.

“For customers who have booked a Toyota Vios or are interested in purchasing it, we would like to assure you that the model complies with all safety regulations, and there is no compromise to the quality of the vehicles,” said UMWT president Datuk Ravindran K.

“As we receive news of this procedural irregularity by Daihatsu, we immediately contacted these bodies to determine if the safety standard of the Perodua Axia was compromised. We were assured that despite the revelation by Daihatsu, the UN-R95 certification given to the Perodua Axia is intact,” Zainal said.

Toyota’s admission of wrongdoing involved the 2023 Perodua Axia, Toyota Vios (Yaris Ativ in Thailand and other markets), Toyota Agya and one yet-to-be-launched model. More than 88,000 units of the affected models have been sold in Malaysia.