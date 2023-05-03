On the sidelines of the Malaysia Autoshow 2023, Perodua addressed the leaking oil filter issue that has been the talk of many owners on social media in recent months.
According to Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, the issue involves 40,000 Perodua cars across all current models except the Aruz, so only the Axia, Bezza, Myvi, Ativa and Alza are affected – common parts are shared.
He added that the defective oil filters are replacement parts from a different supplier as the original manufacturer oil filters fitted to cars coming out of the company’s manufacturing plants. Perodua uses two suppliers due to insufficient manufacturing capacity by a single supplier.
Customers who are faced with the issue will be able to make a warranty claim that covers the oil filter and oil change at no charge.
Perodua notes that since February this year, claims have been on the downtrend, and it hopes to resolve the issue by the middle of 2023 via an alternative vendor or product improvement.
Literally 6weeks production affected.
So,Enchik Perodua…oil filter..can claim warranty,after so much complaints n cursing.
But recall..due to defective cheating part..even Akio Toyoda also pening kepala.
Great grand cucu (Perodua) refuse to listen to grandpa Toyota Japan to recall.What a joke.
“it hopes to resolve the issue by the middle of 2023” – great keep replacing defective OF with the same defective OF batch until stock depleted while customers keep having to visit SC over and over.
Very irresponsible company Perodua.
They should have stopped using and return back all OF from the problematic vendor at the vendor’s cost, and use other brand or aftermarket OF instead like Bosch or Toyota.
So those who brought in their car for service earlier due to oil leaking can claim back the warranty for oil filter and oil change in exchange for future service?
Also how can you allow or blame the aftermarket oil filter by selling to your consumer at authorised service centre at the exact same price as the OEM don’t you think its cheating?
What OEM? What different supplier? The OIL FILTERs were sold by Perodua Authorised Service Centre and they leak. What is he talking about?
Yeah 40000 cars only… many change their filter multiple times. Some change 5 times between service.
bow again la, japanese ma
“He added that the defective oil filters are replacement parts from a different supplier and not the original manufacturer oil filters fitted to cars coming out of the company’s manufacturing plants”
My bro sticking to the warranty period thinking all the parts supplied by produa are original from manufacturer itself. There’s no doubt, i myself owned an axia. Distanced myself from SC after the warranty period over. During warranty, 2 months after schedule service the oil filter leak. WTF
Problem starts in February and now only want to solve the problem. Should have stop using the filter immediately.
Having the warranty claim is one thing, what about our time wasted in getting the filter changed?
I have to cancel my travelling during the holidays.