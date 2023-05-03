In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 3 May 2023 6:09 pm / 11 comments

On the sidelines of the Malaysia Autoshow 2023, Perodua addressed the leaking oil filter issue that has been the talk of many owners on social media in recent months.

According to Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, the issue involves 40,000 Perodua cars across all current models except the Aruz, so only the Axia, Bezza, Myvi, Ativa and Alza are affected – common parts are shared.

He added that the defective oil filters are replacement parts from a different supplier as the original manufacturer oil filters fitted to cars coming out of the company’s manufacturing plants. Perodua uses two suppliers due to insufficient manufacturing capacity by a single supplier.

Customers who are faced with the issue will be able to make a warranty claim that covers the oil filter and oil change at no charge.

Perodua notes that since February this year, claims have been on the downtrend, and it hopes to resolve the issue by the middle of 2023 via an alternative vendor or product improvement.