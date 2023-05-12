In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 12 May 2023 3:23 pm / 0 comments

IKEA Malaysia has added its first electric vehicle (EV) to its fleet, which will be used to provide last-mile deliveries. The all-electric van – a DFSK EC35 – will service the Petaling district for IKEA Damansara beginning this month.

“At IKEA Malaysia, we want to make our home furnishing solutions accessible to more Malaysians, in more sustainable ways. So, we are excited to introduce our first EV for last-mile deliveries and take the first step in meeting our ambition of making 100% of our home deliveries in EVs or other sustainable transport solutions by 2030,” said Malcolm Pruys, country retail director of IKEA Malaysia.

“Our aim globally is to reduce more greenhouse gas emissions than the IKEA value chain emits, while growing the IKEA business. Decarbonising how we transport products to customers will contribute to meeting our global climate positive commitments,” he added.

The EC35 is a product of Dongfeng Sokon Automobile and features lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with an energy capacity of 38.7 kWh, which is good for a range of 275 km following the NEDC cycle.

For charging, the EC35 can handle an AC input of 6 kW, with six hours required for a full charge. There’s also DC fast charging at a maximum rate of 40 kW that brings the battery from a 20-80% state of charge in 35 minutes. Power is sent to a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 82 PS (80 hp or 60 kW) and 200 Nm of torque.

With a payload capacity of 1,090 kg, the EC35 is comparable to a traditional petrol- or diesel-powered van. It also has a rear door access width of 1,440 mm, making it easy to load up with IKEA furniture.

The company says the move aligns with the global IKEA commitment to reduce emissions in all stages of its value chain, including last-mile deliveries. With road transport being one of main contributors to transportation emissions in the country, IKEA Malaysia says it plans to expand its EV fleet next year and transition to more sustainable transport solutions. More than that, IKEA Malaysia also aims to offer charging points at all its stores by 2025.