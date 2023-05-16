In Cars, International News, SEAT / By Mick Chan / 16 May 2023 12:25 pm / 3 comments

Cupra has unveiled the next model that will join its EV line-up, the Raval, which shown in its previous guise as the Cupra Urban Rebel, according to the brand.

The Raval will join the Tavascan in the brand’s EV line-up, following the latter that was launched in April this year, almost four years after it was first presented as a concept car at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.

According to Car Scoops, its front-axle motor produces 226 PS and propels the car from 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, and its battery pack offers the Raval a range of up to 440 km.

For comparison, the similarly MEB-based Tavascan is offered in two powertrain configurations; a single-motor rear-wheel-drive layout that produces 285 PS, or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout that offers 340 PS, the latter enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 5.6 seconds.

Inside the Raval, the sole interior image supplied reveals a dashboard design that departs slightly from the now-typical layout of dual widescreen displays, instead using a three-screen instruement cluster comprised of a main central display flanked by a pair of smaller, almost square screens, and these are joined by a widescreen infotainment display angled towards the driver.

Here, the steering wheel gets a pair of rotary dials and a ‘Boost’ and ‘Mode’ button within each, while the multifunction controls are akin to those of a video game controller.

As with the Tavascan, the Raval will be built on the MEB Small version of the Volkswagen Group’s modular platform for electric vehicles, and it will be produced at the manufacturer’s plant in Martorell, Spain from 2025.