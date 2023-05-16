In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 May 2023 12:21 pm / 1 comment

Electric motorcycle (e-bike) maker Verge Motorcycles, from Finland, and Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen have teamed up to produce the Verge Mika Hakkinen Signature edition. Produced in a limited run of only 100 units, the Verge Mika Hakkinen Signature edition is priced at 80,000 euros (RM391,628) with pre-orders being taken on the Verge website.

Based on the Verge TS, this e-bike features a unique engineering design touch in the rear. Instead of the usual mid-mounted or hub-mounted electric motor, Verge e-bikes feature a rear wheel rim-mounted hubless electric motor. Developed in-house by Verge, the hubless motor gives the Verge a futuristic look from the movie “Tron”.

Power output for the rim motor is claimed to be 136.4 hp with 1000 Nm of torque. This allows the Verge Mika Hakkinen to reached a top speed of 200 km/h with a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds.

No real specifications for the battery pack or motor are provided but Verge says the e-bike is good for up to 350 km of range. Fast charging takes 35 minutes using the on-board fast DC charger, with charging time for the Verge TS which the Mika Hakkinen e-bike is based on takes four hours to full capacity.

The Verge Mika Hakkinen weighs 245 kg with a seat height of 780 mm. Braking is done by Brembo with twin four-piston M4.32 callipers in front clamping 230 mm diameter Galfer discs while the rear uses a Verge built four-piston calliper on a 380 mm brake disc, also from Galfer.

Only one colour option is available, a dual-tone finish of deep dark gray and silver, complemented by carbon-fibre details. A Mika Hakkinen signature plate with edition number is attached and a leather keycard sleeve and build book accompanies every purchase.