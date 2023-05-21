A case involving a salesperson of a Japanese car brand has gone viral over the weekend. The salesperson allegedly took deposits from customers that were supposed to go towards the purchase of a car but when it was time to take delivery, it was discovered that the deposits paid by the customers earlier were not properly paid to the dealership for the car purchase.
Car dealerships have advised customers time and time again to avoid being scammed by bogus sales advisors asking customers to make payments to personal bank accounts. We previously carried an announcement by Perodua back in 2021 advising the same.
“We have recently discovered at least two scammers, posing as Perodua sales advisors, asking customers to make booking fee or deposit payments to personal bank accounts. We take this opportunity to remind all our valued customers to only make payments to official company accounts or over the counters at our outlets,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said.
However, it seems that scammers have figured out a workaround, perhaps inspired by the 1MDB case where payments to bank accounts that were similarly named but not exactly the same were involved. According to a FB posting which included a police report, cash payments of up to RM90,000 were made to a non-personal bank account, but the bank account did not actually belong to the dealership.
Since scammers have apparently stepped up their game now, we have to be extra vigilant. Always verify the correct bank account for deposits with the dealership’s finance personnel. One red flag in this case would be the bank account name does not have Sdn Bhd in the name, usually car dealerships would be Sdn Bhd. You can always speak to the cashier at the aftersales area to make sure.
Always make sure you get a receipt as well, as the police report mentions that receipts were not given with the excuse of the system being down.
Comments
Make it compulsory to make payment only at cashier counter instead of passed to SA . And put up company account number on the customer service counter .
Aabar Investments PJS (Abu Dhabi)
Aabar Investments PJS Ltd (Seychelles)
In Chinese proverb,it says some people can “sweet talk” until the bird falls off the tree branch.
Apparently,the Honda SalesGirl from the top of the Top Dealership in Bolehland,has mastered the art of sweet talking,that people can depart with their sweat money by being scammed.
Who would believe a top Honda dealership staff from a big showroom would scam them? People got scammed thro online scams..but now…oh no…face to face scam.
Perhaps they can get Hisyam Teh to sue ….possible?
The golden rule is,once system down..kiv your payment,if only handwritten receipts r given by SA.
Another way,is to demand the GM of the Honda dealership type an undertaking letter with commpany logo n chopped,that it has received payment.This way..it helps,since some Honda fanboys cant wait a second longer to get their dream cars fast.
How can u pay 90 grand to a company that is not Sri Utama Motors? Maybe it is Sri Utami Motors…the fake scam account.Sri Utama is amongst the top 3 dealers in the Honda stable.
All points to the superb charisma of the con girl who will be nabbed very soon.U cant run.PDRM is super efficient now.BUt by then,the conned duit already dispersed into various hideouts.
Wah liow,this is another Jho Low trainee on the run.
Lesson learned..dont buy car..when the buying stops, the scamming can too
Stupid LOL.u r like the Name wee dude,tokok.
We r asking people to be extra vigilant,against super sales talk of SA.
Still go ahead n buy,but look out for red flags..like handwritten receipts by SA.
That’s why i rather go for full loan .. SA stand no chance to grab me a single cent
i pay cash, no loan loan nonsense
OH WAIT
Just buy online like everyone else.
Wonder why the sales girl stupid enough to did these. She thinks can run away kah??Malaysia is a law country, prepare to become ajib neighbor.
PDRM CID top cop is who now?
Answer ….the former Johore Top Cop.Habis lah..sweettalk congirl.Which hotel or friends /relative house u can stay?Within a week or so..sure tangkap.