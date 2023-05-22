April 2023 Malaysian vehicle sales down 41% – MAA

In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Gerard Lye / 22 May 2023 12:02 pm / 3 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of April 2023, which saw a total of 46,583 units being delivered to buyers. This is 41% lower when compared to the previous month of March 2023 that saw an industry all-time high of 78,849 units.

It should be noted that March 2023 was the final month for car companies to fulfil bookings made during the sales exemption period, hence the high sales volume recorded. The association also pointed out that last month’s sales total was affected by the Hari Raya holidays that resulted in short working month.

Compared to the same month last year, April 2023’s total is 19% lower than April 2022 (57,606 units). Even so, the year-to-date (YTD) total is higher in 2023 with 239,183 units compared to 217,452 units in 2022. For the month of May 2023, the association expects a higher sales volume than April 2023 due to the easing of supply chain issues and a longer working month.

As for production, April 2023 saw 41,160 units built, which is less than the 76,069 units recorded in March 2023. Last month’s production total is also less when compared to the same corresponding month of April 2022 that saw 54,734 units produced. In terms of YTD production, as of the end of April 2023, the total is 239,554 units, higher than the 208,894 units recorded in the same period last year.