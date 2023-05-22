Rapid KL’s ‘Bas Parlimen’ is back – free bus service from KL Sentral, Taman Botani carpark, till June 27

In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 22 May 2023 2:56 pm / 0 comments

Pic by mirztranzittourizm, shared by Rapid KL

Parliament is sitting again, which is why the Bas Parlimen is back. Rapid KL has announced that the T851 free feeder bus will be back in action from today (May 22) till June 27.

As before, the cute little bus starts at KL Sentral’s ERL departure side and heads to the Taman Botani Perdana multi-storey carpark before going to parliament. The Lake Gardens carpark is the nearest big parking facility to parliament.

The frequency will be every 30 minutes during peak hours (7am to 10.30am and 4.30pm to 8pm) and every hour during non-peak hours. Operation hours are from 7am to 8pm, Monday to Friday – see the route map and schedule below.

Click to enlarge

Bas Parlimen is for those who have official business at the parliament, but those who want to go to the Lake Gardens can also take it. If you’re wondering why it’s needed, well, it’s not just MPs who need to ‘go to office’ – according to transport minister Anthony Loke, 2,000 cars enter parliament on average every day that it is in sitting, but there are only 500 parking bays.

“This means that three-quarters of cars that enter parliament will find it hard to find parking unless you come very, very early. This also affects those who have work at parliament, including the media and officers, who are forced to line up for a very long time every morning to enter parliament and to take their safety passes,” the Seremban MP said when introducing Bas Parlimen in February,

Loke added that the process of entering parliament can take up to an hour.