In BMW, Cars / By Paul Tan / 23 May 2023 8:59 pm / 0 comments

BMW have announced that the new BMW i5 G60E and BMW 5-Series G60 will make their world debut tomorrow May 24 at 2pm CEST, which translates to 8pm GMT+8 Malaysian time. When launched, the i5 will be the brand’s first-ever all-electric 5 Series.

The i5 will be offered in at least two variants, including the M60 xDrive and eDrive40, although the German carmaker did not provide other details like outputs, battery capacities and range.

The new 5 Series will also get the brand’s ninth-generation Vertical Dynamics Management, which is a system that controls the available Adaptive Suspension Professional electronically controlled dampers.

We already had a look of the i5 from a front three quarter view in motion thanks to an image that got leaked onto the internet a few days ago. The leaked image gives us a pretty good look at some of the design cues that will feature on the upcoming i5, some of which are also applicable to the regular 5 Series.

For starters, the angular headlamps appear to have a more forward-pointing stance and come with L-shaped daytime running lights, the latter reminiscent of the latest 3 Series.

Meanwhile, the kidney grille has increased in size, although not so much that it attempts to mimic the big nostrils on the i7. Instead, the i5’s grille has more vertical height compared to what you see on the outgoing G30 5 Series facelift, while also being more upright.

Similarly, the central intake in the lower portion of the front bumper is more prominent by being larger than on the G30, while also having a hexagonal shape, again, like the 3 Series. As for the air curtains, they are tucked deep into the corners of the bumper and are smaller in size compared to the G30.

A registration of interest page has already appeared on BMW Malaysia’s website so if you are interested in buying the new BMW i5, you can click here to register. Do it quick, as we hear the i5 will arrive on our shores relatively fast due to it being a tax-free EV CBU import.