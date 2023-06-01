2023 BMW Motorrad M1000R in Malaysia, RM158,500

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 June 2023 12:39 pm / 0 comments

Now in Malaysia is the 2023 BMW Motorrad M1000R naked sports, priced at RM158,500. The M1000R joins the RM108,500 S1000R in BMW Motorrad’s Malaysian motorcycle lineup and pricing is on-the-road excluding insurance.

As the BMW ‘M’ designation suggests, the M1000R’s liquid-cooled inline-four cylinder mill is tuned to be more powerful than its ‘S’ stablemate. The M1000R gets 205 hp at 13,750 rpm, compared to the 165 hp at 11,000 rpm of the base model S1000R.

Torque numbers are similar, with the M1000R getting 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm while the S1000R gets 114 Nm at 9,250 rpm. Redline on the M1000R is set at 14,600 rpm, taking advantage of shorter ratios in the top three gears.

For the equipment fit out, the M1000R gets a specifications list that draws on components fitted to the M1000RR superbike. This incudes lighter M forged wheels, M sports seat, M Endurance chain and a lightweight lithium-ion battery.

M brake callipers are also standard equipment, clamping dual 320 mm brake discs on the front wheel. M winglets taken from the M1000RR are also fitted, giving greater downforce and increasing aerodynamic stability while reducing the tendency to wheelie.

The M1000R is available in Malaysia in one colour option – Lightwhite/M Motorsport. A three-year warranty against manufacturing defects is provided as is a three-year road-side assist programme.