Government will soon allow public to apply for small budgets to fix potholes, clogged drains – Rafizi Ramli

If you ever wanted to fix a pothole by yourself but you’re not willing to spend your own money to do so, the government will soon be able to help with funding. According to a report by Malaysiakini, the economic affairs ministry plans to introduce a new system that allows the public to apply for allocations for small projects.
Economic affairs minister Rafizi Ramli said the system will help speed up the process of dealing with issues such as fixing clogged drains or potholes on the road. “The federal government is making changes to democratise small allocations for the rakyat. All this time, as the elected representative, I had to do all sorts of things like fixing drains and so on,” Rafizi said.
“We are planning so that after this, allocations for rakyat projects can be applied for directly to the ministry by anyone and there is no need to go through all the layers (of bureaucracy),” he added.
Set to be launched sometime in mid to late June, anyone from members of the public to district offices as well as state departments can directly ask the ministry for allocations through the upcoming system. Rafizi pointed out that there is currently too much red tape when it comes to approving allocations, which could take up to three years.
“This (new system) is considered a win-win for all. We open up equal opportunities to all states and to all people (to apply for allocations),” he said, adding the certain conditions must be met before allocations are handed out.
Comments
OK this is the height of stupidity. I assume the amount given will be done based on location, size of hole or damage to drains. How long will the assessment take? Why don’t you give better allocations to state authorities or JKR to maintain the roads? That is their job to start with!
You won’t have bad roads if the people in charge actually do their jobs!
Really brilliant owsemm idea by our PH BN minister.
it’s been a long time the komuniti dun hv a Gotong Royong. Let’s organize one Gotong royong and promote semangat Muhibah madani among all races within the komuniti. Kerajaan Perpaduan best
You’re right. The average citizen is not properly trained to competently fix clogged drains & pot holes on roads. Tax payers money is already being used to pay salaries to those who had a been employed by the government to do those jobs. If red tape bureaucracy is the cause of the problem, they should focus on cutting down or eliminating that.
Why do we have JKR then?
so now the government is paying the general public to do their work? in that case, government should close down JKR’s department that repair the roads.
Alamak now it falls onto us to fix the roads?
fyi we reported potholes on the road via waze, three weeks later there only patches the potholes…..
now JKR goyang kaki push their responsible to rakyat.
on the other side, rakyat claim budget want to fix the jalan but the money gone already and the hole is still there.
never ending story…bodoh punya rafizi
That’s why formula is important.
i feels that this will burst the cost in short time.
and it’s creating more safety hazard by non-skilled public, while working on the road – without safety jacket, barricade, lighting, road guide, etc.
What is the HIRARC on a traffic road for this low cost procedure?