Government will soon allow public to apply for small budgets to fix potholes, clogged drains – Rafizi Ramli

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 June 2023 9:37 am / 10 comments

If you ever wanted to fix a pothole by yourself but you’re not willing to spend your own money to do so, the government will soon be able to help with funding. According to a report by Malaysiakini, the economic affairs ministry plans to introduce a new system that allows the public to apply for allocations for small projects.

Economic affairs minister Rafizi Ramli said the system will help speed up the process of dealing with issues such as fixing clogged drains or potholes on the road. “The federal government is making changes to democratise small allocations for the rakyat. All this time, as the elected representative, I had to do all sorts of things like fixing drains and so on,” Rafizi said.

“We are planning so that after this, allocations for rakyat projects can be applied for directly to the ministry by anyone and there is no need to go through all the layers (of bureaucracy),” he added.

Set to be launched sometime in mid to late June, anyone from members of the public to district offices as well as state departments can directly ask the ministry for allocations through the upcoming system. Rafizi pointed out that there is currently too much red tape when it comes to approving allocations, which could take up to three years.

“This (new system) is considered a win-win for all. We open up equal opportunities to all states and to all people (to apply for allocations),” he said, adding the certain conditions must be met before allocations are handed out.