Thinkware U3000 dashcam available in Malaysia for RM2,799, powered by Sony Starvis 2 sensor

In Technology / By Paul Tan / 5 June 2023 10:31 am / 0 comments

Korean dashcam maker Thinkware has a new flagship dashcam called the Thinkware U3000, and preorders for it have been opened by Malaysian distributor Sicurez.

The Thinkware U3000 replaces the U1000 as the flagship Thinkware dashcam. As you know, the U1000 was listed in MIROS and CyberSecurity Malaysia’s Dashcam Safety Scorecard and came in third on the list with a score of 4.56 out of 5.

The most important update to the Thinkware U3000 is the new Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 sensor, which promises better low light (night) recording with reduced noise and motion blur. This will help ensure that number plates can be clearly captured in footage, which will be useful for evidence collection.

The Thinkware U3000’s front camera is 4K UHD, while the rear camera is 2K QHD. While 4K recording for the front camera is at 30fps as standard, you can also set it to 2K 60fps for clearer images in motion.

In addition, the Thinkware U3000 now also has the radar feature built in. It used to be an additional accessory with the U1000. Both the front and rear cameras have a radar feature.

Now what exactly is this radar feature? It allows the dashcam to use less battery in parking mode. Basically, the regular behaviour of a dashcam during parking mode is it monitors what is happening through the camera all the time. When it detects something, then it records what is happening.

Through the use of a radar, the dashcam can shut down its camera and use the radar to detect movement instead, and wake up its camera only when the radar detects something.

The Thinkware U3000’s pre-order is currently open for RM2,799 with installation included.



