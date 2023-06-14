2023 Ducati DesertX RR22 for Malaysia, RM115,900

In Bikes, Ducati, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 June 2023 3:07 pm / 0 comments

Coming in a special colour scheme, the 2023 DesertX R22 is now in Malaysia, priced at RM115,900 with a current stock of five units available for purchase. The DesertX RR22, clad in black, gray, and red, is not available in all markets and joins the current model DesertX in Starsilk White, priced at RM112,900.

The special RR22 livery was intended as an exclusive one-time only colour for a track day collaboration with Audi and former MotoGP rider Danilo Petrucci in Sardinia, Italy. The livery draws inspiration from the Audi RS Q e-tron electric vehicle, winner of four stage victories and 14 stage podiums at the 2022 Dakar Rally.

Power for the RR22 is similar to the base model DesertX, with a 937 cc Testastretta V-twin. the DesertX gets 110 hp at 9,250 rpm with 92 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, getting to the ground via an up-and-down quickshifter equipped six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Rolling on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels, the RR22 gets 230 mm front and 220 mm rear wheel travel. Suspension is done with fully-adjustable KYB upside-down front forks and KYB monoshock at the back.

Braking uses Brembo four-piston monobloc callipers in front and two-piston Brembo calliper at the back, clamping twin 320 mm and single 265 mm brake discs, respectively. Seat height on the DesertX is set at 875 mm with 890 mm and 865 mm tall and low seat options while weight is 223 kg with 21-litres of fuel in the tank.