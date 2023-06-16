Mercedes-Benz Malaysia contributes RM100k to Nicol David’s Little Legends program, imparts sustainability

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Danny Tan / 16 June 2023 11:53 am / 1 comment

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) has renewed its partnership with Nicol David Organisation’s (NDO) Little Legends programme, reaffirming its commitment to education and sustainability by contributing RM100,000 to the initiative, which enables primary school children from underprivileged communities access to squash and English.

“For our children and future generations to be able to live on earth as well as we do, we are committed to efforts in achieving a responsible balance between ecological, social and economic (ESG) goals. Thus, we are excited to announce the continuation of our partnership with NDO,” said Sagree Sardien, president and CEO of MBM.

“By focusing on sustainability, we aim to instill in these young minds a deep appreciation for the environment and equip them with the knowledge and tools to contribute to a sustainable future. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire the Little Legends to become advocates for sustainability and make a positive impact in their very own communities,” she added.

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with MBM. Together, we can empower these little legends, impart in them the values of sustainability, and equip them with the skills needed to protect our planet. We are confident that this renewed collaboration will provide more children with opportunities to realise their full potential and to be aware of their contributions towards the environment,” said Datuk Nicol Ann David, founder and head coach of NDO.

As one of the founding partners to the Little Legends programme, Mercedes-Benz aims to strengthen awareness and understanding of sustainability among children and encouraging them to actively contribute towards protecting the planet for future generations. This renewal is in line with MBM’s new corporate citizenship strategy that believes education is the key for a better future.

The recent handover ceremony also saw 33 children from the programme visiting MBM’s office, where they were introduced to the concepts of future mobility and environmental conservation. The ‘VIPs of the day’ were picked up from their centre in a Mercedes-Benz EQ fleet chauffeured by MBM employees, providing them with their first-ever experience in an EV.

At the event, MBM staff shared with the children on the realities of climate change and how they can play a part in protecting the planet no matter how young they are. A DIY arts and craft competition was also organised, where the children showcased their creativity by constructing toy cars using recyclable materials.