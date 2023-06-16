PHS Automotive Malaysia partners with Moon Power – AC and DC chargers installed at three Audi Centres

In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 June 2023 5:41 pm / 0 comments

At today’s launch of the Audi Q8 e-tron and e-tron GT, PHS Automotive Malaysia (PHSAM) announced it has partnered with Moon Power – a subsidiary of Porsche Holding Salzburg – to provide charging solutions for e-tron owners in the country.

This marks the brand’s first entry in a country outside of Europe, and beginning from September this year, customers will be able to purchase Moon Power wallbox chargers in 11 kW and 22 kW variants from Audi dealers in the country.

Details like pricing and charger specifications will be provided later, but PHSAM assures that each Moon Power unit meets the charging and safety requirements of Audi.

Ahead of the launch, PHSAM revealed that all three Audi Centres in Glenmarie, Setia Alam and Juru have been fitted with Moon Power chargers. Each outlet boasts three 22 kW AC chargers and one 180 kW DC charger, which are available to use exclusively by e-tron owners when servicing or repairing their cars.

Outside these scenarios, customers can pay to use the Moon Power chargers using their JomCharge credits. All Audi e-tron models come with complimentary RM1,000 JomCharge credits with a validity period of one year.