May 2023 Malaysian vehicle sales up 32.7% – MAA

In Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Gerard Lye / 19 June 2023 3:47 pm / 2 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has revealed vehicles sales data for the month of May 2023, which saw a total of 61,795 units delivered to customers. This represents a 32.7% increase from the 46,583 units sold in April 2023.

According to the association, the rebound was brought on by a few factors, including car companies fulfilling backlogged orders as well as bookings received for new model launches.

On a year-to-year basis, the number of vehicles sold in May 2023 is 22% higher when compared to May 2022, which saw sales hit 50,663 units for the month. The year-to-date (YTD) tally currently stands at 300,978 units, which is 12.3% higher when compared to the total industry volume (TIV) during the same period in 2022.

For the month of June 2023, the association expects sales to be maintained at the May 2023 level as demand for new motor vehicles is still resilient due to high backlogged orders, although registration volume might be slightly moderated.

As for production, May 2023 saw 64,930 vehicles produced, which is more than April 2023’s 41,160 units and a 32% increase compared to May 2022. The YTD production as of the end of May 2023 is at 304,484 units, 18% higher than the corresponding period last year.