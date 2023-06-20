Police bust catalytic converter thieves targeting LRT, MRT carparks; 15 cases solved – metals were exported

In Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 June 2023 1:02 pm / 1 comment

Some of you might be aware of thieves stealing catalytic converters for the valuable metals inside the exhaust system component, but think that it only occurs overseas. Well, it has been happening here too, and police have just arrested two men involved in various catalytic converters thefts in the Klang Valley.

According to a statement by Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, it all started with a report made by a Toyota Estima owner on June 12. The MPV was parked at the MRT Serdang carpark in the morning and the owner returned to his MPV without the catalytic converter at night.

On June 18, the cops made their first arrest at Tropicana Gardens Mall in PJ, and the first suspect (B1), a 34-year old Malaysian, led them to the arrest of the second suspect (B2), a 43-year old Malaysian in KL. In the arrests, cops seized a total of 46 catalytic converters worth an estimated RM35,000, as well as the equipment used to perform the thefts such as saws and jacks.

B1 works as an assistant in a car spare parts shop in Subang, while B2 is a collection agent for exhaust parts in KL. The modus operandi of the duo is to target cars parked at unguarded LRT/MRT carparks, and they only steal catalytic converters from Toyota cars. B1 steals the items and passes them to B2, who then sells the loot to overseas buyers interested in the platinum, palladium and rhodium in the catalytic converter.

Hussein says that B1 has been stealing catalytic converters since early June as there’s demand for the items from abroad. The cops estimate that each catalytic converter is worth anything from RM500 to RM2,500. With these arrests, the police say that they have solved 15 catalytic converter theft cases in the Klang Valley.

The two suspects will be charged under Section 379A(1) of the penal code, and if found guilty, can be sentenced to jail of not less than a year and not more than seven years, and a fine.

While this particular thief (B1) started cutting up cars this month, catalytic converters thefts have been happening for some time now in Malaysia, and we wrote about it last year – read more here.