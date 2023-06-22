In BMW, Cars, Videos / By Paul Tan / 22 June 2023 7:25 pm / 1 comment

Ever wonder what a car and motorcycle chase scene in an action film would sound like with all electric vehicles? Would it sound less ‘action’? Well, it seems that BMW decided to find out, and the end result is not bad at all. I’m immediately reminded of the BMW short film series The Hire starring Clive Oven back in 2001.

While The Hire featured our legendary favourite BMWs such as the E38 7 Series and E39 5 Series, the star of this new short film is none other than BMW’s flagship electric car, the BMW i7 M70. The film does a good job of showcasing the i7’s ability to keep its passengers safe autonomously. I won’t spoil it for you, you’ll see what I mean when you watch the video.

The BMW i7 M70 features two electric motors producing 660 PS and 1,050 Nm of torque (1,100 Nm in boost mode), allowing a 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.7 seconds. The rear motor is more powerful than the front one, at 489 hp output versus 258 hp at the front.

The sound that the i7 produces which you’ll hear in the video is composed by Hans Zimmer, who developed a M Performance-specific sound for the BMW IconicSounds electric fake engine noise.



