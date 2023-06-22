Volvo Setia Alam by Sime Darby Swedish Auto – video tour of new 3S centre with world-class VCDR standard

In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 22 June 2023 3:45 pm / 0 comments

Swedish Auto, which is part of the larger Sime Darby Motors group, was appointed an official dealer in 2019, but it has quickly become synonymous with the Swedish luxury car brand. Within its first few years, Swedish Auto has already been given the Dealer Excellence Award in Sales from Volvo Car Malaysia for two years in a row in 2020 and 2021.

The company recently launched its second dealership in Setia Alam, which joins the flagship Ara Damansara outlet, and Hafriz Shah is here to take you on a tour of the new facility. Occupying 23,000 square feet and designed to meet Volvo’s very latest global showroom and service standards, Volvo Setia Alam boasts an airy showroom floor with unmistakable Scandinavian furniture and decoration so you can explore the complete range of Volvo models in comfort.

With the Swedish carmaker pivoting towards an all-electric future, the facility is also ready to meet the needs of existing and future electric vehicle (EV) owners, as there are multiple chargers ready to use. The company will soon add solar energy panels to the facility to further reduce its carbon footprint.

Just like the Ara Damansara showroom, Volvo Setia Alam is a complete 3S centre that provides end-to-end services to customers. This includes aftersales support backed by a workshop equipped with all the necessary tools and equipment as well as a team of highly trained technicians. Whether it is a mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicle, Volvo Setia Alam is prepared to take care of your Volvo.

For work beyond scheduled maintenance, the Swedish Auto dealership is also a Volvo Certified Damage Repair Centre (VCDR). The nearby Sime Darby Motors Centralised Body and Paint Centre in Bukit Jelutong is one of only two facilities in the Klang Valley to meet the stringent, world-class VCDR standard.

With VDCR, you get only the highest quality of body repair and paint services, all while using efficient and sustainable processes to minimise environmental impact and promote sustainable energy consumption. Any work carried out is done using a state-of-the-art body repair system and advanced tools, including a highly-accurate 3D sensor measuring system. There’s also a well-ventilated and dust-free paint booth to consistently deliver the best outcome and finishing befitting a Volvo.

If you’re looking to add a Volvo to your life or ensure your current one is well catered to, Volvo Setia Alam is your go-to spot for everything related to the hallowed Swedish car brand. You can find the facility at No. 3, Jalan Setia Alam Murni, U13/AH, Seksyen U13, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor, and operating hours are from 8:30am to 6:00pm daily.