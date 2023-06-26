2023 Harley-Davidson X440 – what it sounds like

In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 June 2023 6:39 pm / 0 comments

In a matter of days, Harley-Davidson (H-D) will introduce the 2023 Harley-Davidson X440, its all-new small displacement motorcycle for the Indian market. The X440 is produced in collaboration with Indian motorcycle maker Hero Motocorp and is designed with the needs of the Indian rider in mind.

After a series of photo teasers, the latest now allows us to hear the X440’s exhaust note. The thumping sound is indicative of a single-cylinder. This is something that was confirmed in earlier teaser photos.

While the true capacity of the X440 is not known, Indian media are speculating the engine will be above 400 cc. With oil-cooling and EFI, rumours are the X440 will produce some 38 PS and 30 Nm of torque, numbers not far off market competition like the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Bajaj Dominar 400.

From the teasers, we know the X440 will come with alloy wheels fitted with single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear. Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front, likely non-adjustable, and twin shock absorbers in the rear.

LED lighting is used throughout while the instrument panel is a TFT-LCD unit. For the rest, we shall have to wait for the official launch on July 3 but going from what we know what do you think of H-D’s “small” bike? Will it draw in the young crowd that H-D needs to expand its customer base?