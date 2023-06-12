Harley-Davidson X440 unveiled for India market

In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 12 June 2023 11:00 am / 0 comments

More photos of the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440, first shown in a series of press photos last April. There is now a model name, X440, and the India launch is expected in July.

The new 440X is Harley-Davidson’s (H-D) attempt to address the small and entry-level motorcycle market, something it previously tried with the Street 500 and Street Rod 750. This collaboration is with Hero MotoCorp of India, previously Hero Honda, with production exceeding 100 million units in 2021.

This is despite H-D announcing its pullout from the India market in September 2020 during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, then pulling an abrupt u-turn with its partnership with Hero MotoCorp. From what is known, the X440 is designed and manufactured in India by Hero MotoCorp under license from H-D.

The partnership leverages on Hero’s five manufacturing plants in Dharuhera, Gurugram, Neemrana, Haridwar and Halol, with a sixth being set up in Chitoor, Andhra Pradesh. According to Indian press, orders are being taken for the X440 at Hero MotoCorp showrooms.

No technical details of the X440 but from photos, the engine configuration is an air-cooled single, a design particularly suited to Indian roads and riders. In India, competition for the X440 will come from Royal Enfield’s Hunter 350 and Bajaj Dominar 400 as well as foreign brands like the KTM Duke 390, made in India by Bajaj, and Benelli Imperiale 400.