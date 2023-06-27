Honda recalls 1.3m vehicles for faulty reverse camera; American market Odyssey, Pilot and Passport affected

In Cars, Honda, International News, Safety / By Mick Chan / 27 June 2023 4:46 pm / 3 comments

Honda is recalling 1.3 million vehicles worldwide due to a potential issue with the image from the vehicle’s rear view camera according to the United States National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Reuters has reported.

This recall involves the 2018-2023 Odyssey, 2019-2022 Pilot, and the 2019-2023 Passport. The NHTSA has found that a potentially faulty communication coaxial connector on these vehicles may cause the rear view camera image to be not displayed on the vehicle’s screen, the report said. The recall is for 1.2 million vehicles in the United States, 88,000 vehicles in Canada and 16,000 vehicles in Mexico, it quoted Honda as saying.

2019 Honda Passport

For the affected vehicles, Honda will install an improved cable harness between the vehicles existing display audio unit and terminal connections, and fit a straightening cover over the vehicle cable connector in order to properly connect the audio display unit, according to the report.

In relation to this matter, Honda had previously extended the warranty on vehicles affected by this issue in 2021. Honda noted in a filing with the NHTSA that it had received 273,870 warranty claims relating to the issue between May 2017 and June 2023, and no injuries or deaths had resulted from the recall issue.