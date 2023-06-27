Sodi World Series Malaysia kart champs Jason Siew, Leona Chin head to international finals in Slovakia

In Local News, Motorsports / By Mick Chan / 27 June 2023 3:23 pm / 0 comments

Go-karts may be appear slight in physical stature though for those who take up competitive driving and to a more serious extent, the costs can be fearsome.

Enter the Sodi World Series, which offers enthusiasts a leisure karting competition platform that goes from domestic fields to the international stage, and for the coming Sodi World Series (SWS) International Finals, the SWS Malaysia champions Jason Siew and Leona Chin will be representing Malaysia at the 2023 season final that will be held in Slovakia this July 5 to 8.

Having won the SWS Sprint Cup Malaysia 2022 title, Siew will go on to represent the country in the Slovakia Ring at the SWS Sprint Cup International Finals, where he will be in a field of 90 drivers vying for the top step of the podium.

No stranger to motorsport, Leona Chin will represent Malaysia in the SWS Women’s International Cup at the same event, where she will be in a pool of 30 female drivers from around the world. As with her fellow Malaysian SWS champion Siew in the Sprint Cup, Chin will be aiming to top the field of competitors in the Women’s Cup for the series championship.

In both the Sprint Cup and the Women’s Cup, racers will compete in mechanically identical karts; the Sprint Cup will feature the Sodi Sport, while the Women’s Cup will use the Sodi RT10. Both feature adjustable foot pedals for reach adjustment to suit drivers of different heights. No adjustments to the karts are permitted, and all racers in SWS will be weighed in and be given ballast accordingly.

The Sodi World Series of karting events in Malaysia are organised by Amprex Motorsport at Morac Go Kart Track 1 Utama in Bandar Utama, Selangor, and currently hosts the 12-round season that will conclude on December 17 with a two-round double header. The winner of this series will go on to represent Malaysia in the 2024 SWS International Finals. Locally, Malaysians aged 15 and above are eligible to take part.