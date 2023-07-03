2023 BMW Motorrad G310-series in new colours

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 July 2023 9:00 am / 0 comments

2023 BMW Motorrad G310GS Rallye

For BMW Motorrad’s small displacement motorcycle, the G310-series motorcycles, new colours are offered across the range next year. Starting with the G310R naked sports, there are two colour variants on offer, the Version Sport in Racing Blue Metallic which replaces the Plot While Uni and Racing Blue Metallic and the Version Passion which is available in Granite Grey, replacing the Racing Red Uni colour option.

The G310GS adventure-tourer is available in the Version Rallye which comes in the new Racing Red Uni, superseding the pervious option of Kalamata Dark Gold Metallic. Rounding out the range of new colours is the G310RR sportsbike, which comes in Cosmic Black Uni 2, pushing out the previous Cosmic Black Uni and is complemented by main- and sub-frame in Racing with new ‘RR” logos.

Power for the GS-series bikes comes from a 313 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder with four-valves, DOHC and fed by EFI, pumping out 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Unique to the G310 engine for BMW Motorrad is the reversed cylinder head that has the intake facing forward and exhaust exiting to the rear of the bike.

2023 BMW Motorrad G310R Version Sport

Ride-by-wire throttle gives better throttle response and automatic idle speed increase prevents stalling the G310 when starting off, a feature some inexperienced riders might find useful. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slipper clutch that reduces lever effort and rear wheel hop under hard downshifting.

In Malaysia, the G310GS is priced at RM31,500 while the G310R is tagged at RM29,500, The G310RR was launched in India in June 2022 and has yet to be officially launched in Malaysia.