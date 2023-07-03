2023 Isuzu D-Max 1.9L Standard launching in Malaysia soon – pick-up truck to receive updated kit list?

In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 July 2023 9:54 am / 3 comments

Isuzu Malaysia has begun teasing the new Isuzu D-Max 1.9L Standard, which is expected to make its launch debut soon with an updated kit list. The D-Max was refreshed for the 2023 model year back in February, with revisions made to some of the variants offered like the Auto Plus, Premium and X-Terrain.

Currently, the Standard is powered by a RZ4E-TC 1.9 litre inline-four cylinder turbodiesel engine that outputs 150 PS at 3,600 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm to 2,600 rpm. This is mated to either a six-speed automatic or manual transmission as well as a selectable four-wheel drive system.

The manual model retails for RM104,099.20 on-the-road without insurance, while the automatic costs more at RM111,499.20. For the money, both come with front bulb-type fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, an e-Lumax instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch multi-info display, a 2-DIN head unit with six speakers, manual air-conditioning with rear vents, fabric seat upholstery and manually operated front seats.

To continue, there are two frontal airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, a brake override system, emergency stop signal, reverse sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The only difference between the two is front lighting, with the manual model getting halogen reflector headlamps and bulb-type DRLs while the automatic comes with bi-LED projectors and LED DRLs.

Isuzu Malaysia did not indicate what changes will be made to the Standard, and the teaser doesn’t provide much in the way of details – there is an emphasis on the headlamps though. We’ll need to wait for the launch to see how the kit list has been improved.

If you’re curious what the D-Max line-up is like in Malaysia, it starts with the Single Cab that comes in two versions (1.9L 4×4 MT and 3.0L 4×4 MT). This is followed by the Standard (1.9L 4×4 MT and 1.9L 4×4 AT), the Auto Plus (1.9L 4×2 AT), the Premium (1.9L 4×4 AT and V-Cross 3.0L 4×4 AT) and finally, the range-topping X-Terrain (V-Cross 3.0L 4×4 AT).