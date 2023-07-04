Mercedes-Benz CLE announced to replace C-Class and E-Class coupé models; to premiere July 5

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 4 July 2023 10:39 am / 0 comments

The unveiling of the Mercedes-Benz CLE coupé is just a day away, and the upcoming new model that is announced will be taking the place of the C-Class and E-Class coupé models.

Mercedes-Benz confirms that the new model is part of its move towards consolidating its product line-up, and this will see most coupé and station wagon models dropped from the range.

“We asked C-Class coupé owners what they expected from a successor model. The overwhelming answer was ‘greater luxury’. E-Class coupé owners, on the other hand, said they wanted a ‘more sporting driving character’. We’ve attempted to imbue these qualities into a single model,” Mercedes-Benz head of overall vehicle testing for the CLE Christof Kühner told Autocar.

The CLE, in its coupé and upcoming soft-top cabriolet forms is based on the Modular Rear Architecture (MRA) platform that underpins current models such as the C-Class and E-Class, which has been modified for this application to yield its own wheelbase and track width measurements which will be somewhere between the two sedan models, Autocar notes.

Powertrain choices for the CLE lead with a range of mild-hybrid engines featuring 48-volt electrification, and the British magazine says it can confirm that the model range will consist of 2.0 litre four-cylinder and 3.0 litre six-cylinder petrol variants, joined by a 2.0 litre four-cylinder diesel, which will also be a mild-hybrid.

There will also be a plug-in hybrid which will use the 2.0 litre petrol combustion engine, and this will be paired with a gearbox-mounted electric motor that will output up to 90 kW (122 PS), and be available in the UK when sales for the market commence. All powertrain configurations will be combined with a nine-speed automatic gearbox, and will feature four driving modes, according to Autocar.

This PHEV variant will be sold only as a rear-wheel-drive, says the publication; the four-cylinder petrol and diesel variants will be offered with a choice of rear- or all-wheel-drive, while six-cylinder versions will be all-wheel-drive exclusively. There will be AMG models from the CLE range, it adds.

In terms of chassis, the CLE will be specified with coil springs all around with both passive and active damping setups, offered across three specification levels – standard, Sport and Avantgarde. For added agility, the CLE will get optional rear-wheel steering with up to 2.5 degrees of rear wheel angle.

Inside, the CLE will feature plenty of design cues from the latest, W206-generation C-Class such as its digital driver instrument and infotainment displays, while its third-generation MBUX operating system will receive updates and menus similar to those featured in the latest E-Class.

Further options include a head-up display for the driver and a panoramic glass roof. Up to Level 2 driver assistance will be offered too, enabling drivers to go hands-free for up to 30 seconds (as applicable under European law).

The Mercedes-Benz CLE will be making its premiere tomorrow, July 5.