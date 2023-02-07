In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 7 February 2023 5:23 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz will discontinue several models as it reshapes its portfolio in the coming years, according to a report by Car and Driver. Between markets in Europe and the United States, the German carmaker currently offers 33 body styles, but only 14 will survive the cut.

The planned downsizing of the line-up is aimed at boosting profits, with products that are tailored for extended personalised mobility services, easing the pressure on the driver and redefining creature comfort as a key brand value. This is said to boost profits at the expense of emotional products such as wagons, coupes and convertibles, but not all of them.

“At the end of the day, we simply don’t need estate cars [wagons] or underperforming two-door offerings to boost volumes. The most essential elements of sustainable contemporary luxury cars are space and time. That’s our number one priority — not another fancy body style, a model that only works in Europe, or one last stab at a dying segment,” a senior member of Mercedes-Benz’s strategy team told the United States publication.

Mercedes-Benz vehicles that are on their way out include coupe and convertible versions of the C-Class and E-Class, which are due to be dropped sometime between 2023 and 2024. These will be replaced by a single model reportedly called the CLE.

Meanwhile, coupe-like SUVs and sedans will also be removed from the line-up, with the CLS set to depart in 2024, and the GT 4-Door Coupe set to follow in 2024 or 2025. New generations of the GLE and GLC Coupes will debut in the coming years, but they won’t be long for this world after that.

As for wagons, the C-Class Estate will be around until 2028, while the next-generation E-Class (replaces the W213) will welcome its final wagon version before production ends in 2030. The CLA is also available as a wagon (called the Shooting Brake), and will still be offered in said body style in its next generation due in 2025, although this will be its last.

It isn’t all doom and gloom though, as there will be a new Mercedes-AMG GT coupe that is reportedly based on the current SL roadster, which itself is said to gain a Maybach version. In 2026, a new four-door coupe, a next-generation SL and a new AMG GT Coupe – all of which will be electric – are set to make their debut.

The Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) used for EVs will underpin a new GLG SUV in 2026, with the platform expected to accommodate battery capacities of up to 150 kWh for ranges near 805 km, even higher power outputs and an 800-volt electrical architecture for fast charging.

The carmaker’s plans also includes a greater emphasis on AMG and Maybach models, with its new Mythos sub-brand also set to launch low-volume specials catering to dedicated (and rich) enthusiasts as well as collectors.