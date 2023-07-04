Perodua Kancil EV envisioned by Saharudin Design

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 4 July 2023 3:20 pm / 1 comment

Ever wondered what the Perodua Kancil would look like if it was reimagined as a modern electric vehicle (EV)? Well, that’s exactly what Saharudin Busri, head of industrial design at MIMOS and the man behind Saharudin Design, came up with when he created these digital sketches of what he calls the Kancil EV.

The design concept was originally conceived during a digital sketching workshop attended by students from Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM). During the workshop, Saharudin showed the front and sides of the Kancil EV, which is also envisioned to be a “Rahmah EV” that is affordable for Malaysian consumers – the Kancil was Malaysia’s most affordable car when it first launched.

According to Saharudin, the Kancil EV’s boxy look was inspired by the original Kancil and features retro-like styling, similar to how the Honda e was designed to be reminiscent of the first-generation Civic.

Distinctive cues include simple, straight body lines and slightly flared fenders, while the headlamps, which are squarish in shape (just like on the original Kancil), feature a C-shaped light strip and are connected by a chrome strip with the Kancil logo in the middle.

Elsewhere, the front end is fairly upright, and the bumper has circular fog lamps as well as a black lip. The way the pillars are angled also gives the Kancil EV a general profile akin to the original Kancil, replete with the practicality offered by a five-door hatchback design. Finishing touches include large wheels and cameras in place of traditional side mirrors.

The different colours of the vehicles are meant to differentiate the normal EV version (grey) from the EV Sport (red), with the latter sporting intake holes on the “grille” as well as air openings on the edge of the front lip.

What do you think of the Kancil EV by Saharudin Design? Can it be made into a real “Rahmah EV” for Malaysians? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.