2023 Peugeot 408 fastback spotted testing in Malaysia

In Cars, Peugeot, Spyshots / By Paul Tan / 5 July 2023 2:28 pm / 0 comments

The 2023 Peugeot 408 with its edgy concept car like design has been sighted on test in Malaysia by Instagram user @jw0n. What started off as a conservatively-styled C-segment sedan has now transformed into this C-segment fastback crossover you see here.

No word from Peugeot’s Malaysian distributor of the 408 will make its way to Malaysian showrooms, so this unit most probably belongs to Peugeot’s parent company Stellantis, who took over Naza’s Gurun plant. The plant’s existence has resulted in all kinds of Stellantis cars being sighted on our roads, but none of them actually go on sale. Will it be the same for the 408? We don’t really know for now.

The 2023 Peugeot 408 is sold in Thailand as a plug-in hybrid, retailing for 2,790,000 baht, which at today’s exchange rate converts to an eye-watering RM371k. The plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of a 1.6 litre turbo engine with 180 PS and 250 Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm, and an electric motor delivering 110 PS and 320 Nm, juiced by a 12.4 kWh lithium-ion battery located under the boot floor. Total output is 225 PS and 360 Nm, delivered via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 408’s PHEV system is capable of 63 km pure electric range on the WLTP cycle. Charging it up with 7.4 kW AC power takes one hour and 55 minutes.

At 4,687 mm long and 1,848 mm wide, this lion is 64 mm longer and just 7 mm less wide than the Honda CR-V, so it’s a sizeable car. The wheelbase is a long 2,787 mm.

Do you think there’s a market for the Peugeot 408 fastback here in Malaysia? Or would it overlap too much with the Peugeot 3008?