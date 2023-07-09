PAS Terengganu promises interest free bike loans

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 9 July 2023 10:00 pm / 3 comments

As part of its state election manifesto, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia or PAS wants to provide interest free motorcycle loans.

This was said by party Vice President Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar during a rally in Kuala Terengganu ahead of the State Election scheduled for August 12, reports Sinar Harian.

The interest free motorcycle loan is one of 10 election promises PAS will fulfil should it be given a continuance of its five-year mandate in governing the East Coast state.

“In the previous 14th Malaysian General Election, PAS fulfilled all 20 of its election promises while others are still on-going,” said Ahmad Samsuri.

Other election promises from the Islamist party include building township mosques with economic, sports, recreation, educational, community, social health and welfare facilities, according to Ahmad Samsuri.

Other campaign promises are agriculture, livestock and fisheries aid to the tune of RM5 million, establishment Islamic law study centres, or tafaqquh fiddin, and RM100 million to turn Terengganu into a food production resource for the country.