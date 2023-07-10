In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 10 July 2023 10:39 am / 5 comments

Visual rendering maestro Theophilus Chin has offered his take on the next-generation Perodua Bezza, which he has actually rendered before using the Honda Amaze facelift as a base, and once more in March this year. Here, another take is offered, this time using the rear end of the first-generation Bezza.

This is based on the 2020 Perodua Bezza facelift, as seen with the use of this top AV trim variant’s rear bumper design. the purpose of this latest visual rendering exercise as the second-generation Bezza is to see what the A-segment sedan would look like with the rear end of the current sedan, blended with the improved proportions of the latest, current Axia – watch our detailed video review of the hatchback, here.

The next-generation Bezza isn’t actually due to arrive so soon, not even next year, as planning for a complete redesign of the Bezza would likely begin now before the full model change emerges in two or three years, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said at a press conference last week.

Next-generation Perodua Bezza rendition (left) with 2020 Bezza facelift (right)

Having adopted the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) in the Axia’s full model change, the next-generation Bezza is expected to do the same, and so future similarities between Perodua’s most attainable hatchback and sedan will likely be more than just skin deep.

To recap, the 2023 Axia is a larger car at 3,760 mm long and 1,665 mm wide, making it 115 mm longer and 45 mm wider than its predecessor; its 2,525 mm wheelbase is 70 mm longer than before. The D74A Axia looks lower because it is, being 15 mm lower than the previous car at 1,495 mm, and ground clearence too is 15 mm less at 150 mm.

Under the bonnet, the 1.0 litre engine is carried over while transmission is now a CVT instead of the four-speed torque converter automatic for improved fuel efficiency and performance. In addition to the new styling, there’s plenty more kit for the current model, too; check out our launch report of the 2023 Perodua Axia, here.

In the meantime, what do you think of this rendition of what could be the next Perodua Bezza?

