31 January 2023 / By Danny Tan

It’s strange that there’s even talk about a new Perodua Bezza when the company’s next all-new product – the 2023 Perodua Axia D74A – isn’t even out yet, and the current compact sedan has a waiting list that goes up to a year. But there’s chatter originating from research analysts.

It sounds improbable for a company working overtime to fulfil outstanding orders. Also, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad had previously said that the carmaker has the capacity to roll out one full model change (FMC, all-new generation) and two minor change models (MC, facelifts) per year. When asked at today’s 2023 outlook event if that’s still the case, he said yes.

“Still valid. Our current capability is one FMC and two MC (per year). Because of Covid-19 – 2019, 2020, 2021 – it was disrupted. Last year was our recovery, this year we’ll go back to pre-pandemic levels in terms of capacity,” the P2 chief declared.

There you go, no new Bezza this year, but the next-generation Axia is now open for booking and the launch is just around the corner – full official details here.