Next-gen Perodua Bezza likely to debut in early 2025

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 25 July 2023 10:24 am / 0 comments

Render of next-gen Bezza, using new Axia as a base.

The next-gen Perodua Bezza is expected to make its debut sometime in the first quarter of 2025. This timeline can be gleaned from electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider Betamek’s announcement that it had secured a RM436.5 million contract to supply various electronics parts for a new Perodua car model.

In its announcement, the company said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Betamek Electronics, had received a letter of instruction (LOI) from Perodua. According to the terms, the company is expected to commence supply of electronics parts for the new model in the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 31, 2025 (FY2025), for a duration of six years, The Sun reports

The early 2025 mention e falls in line with the expected timeframe for the debut of the new Bezza, which Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad had said was in the pipeline. Earlier this month, he said that planning for a complete redesign of the Bezza had begun for a complete model change in two or three years.

He also said that the company’s next compact sedan would feature a more ASEAN-oriented design. Like the new Axia, the car is also expected to make the switch to the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform. The current Bezza has been around since July 2016, with a facelift debuting in January 2020, making it one of the oldest models in its line-up.

Betamek is also supplying electronics components for the new Axia, which was launched in February. That month, Betamek Electronics announced it had secured a contract worth RM123.5 million to supply various parts for a new Perodua model for six years, with supply of these parts having commenced in the fourth quarter of its financial year ending March 31, 2023.

Betamek has had a long business assocition with Perodua, dating back to the mid-1990s. In FY2022, 95% of its revenue was sourced from the Perodua Group.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.