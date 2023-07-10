Touch ‘n Go eWallet accepted in more countries – China, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia

In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 10 July 2023 6:08 pm / 0 comments

Users of the Touch ‘n Go eWallet may now have a seamless payment experience across borders, such as in mainland China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia, the company has announced.

This compatibility with systems in countries outside Malaysia is enabled by its integration with national cross-border QR payment and its partnership with Alipay+, says Touch ‘n Go. One example is the acceptance of the Touch ‘n Go eWallet across the QRIS network in Indonesia, which enables transactions to be at at more than 25 million merchant touchpoints, according to the company.

With this cross-border ability, users will be able to make transactions in the respective country’s local currency at real-time foreign exchange rates displayed in the user’s eWallet before payments are made. The payment sum will be deducted from their eWallet or Go+ balance, just like for payments made in Malaysia, says Touch ‘n Go.

There are two methods for making payments – the first is for the merchant to scan the user’s eWallet using the Pay function, where th user selects the Pay icon and taps on ‘swipe up to pay abroad with Alipay+’. The user will then select the country for the transaction and view the applicable forex rates, then shows their QR code to the merchant, who scans the code, and the payment is complete.

The other is by using the ‘Scan’ function, which is for the eWallet user to scan the merchant’s QR code, key in the amount to be transacted, and confirm the payment, which will then complete the process. This process is essentially similar to making eWallet payments locally in Malaysia, with the added forex element where applicable.

Touch ‘n Go eWallet has been integrated with Alipay+ since 2022 that enables Touch ‘n Go eWallet users to make cross-border payments across the Alipay+ merchant network in mainland China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, and has since expanded most recently to include Thailand. Future additions will include the Philippines, Australia, and more, says Touch ‘n Go.

“Technology has given us the opportunity to address pain points that our users’ experience while travelling, especially while carrying bank notes. I am certain that our users will appreciate the convenience and peace of mind when transacting with our eWallet during their travels,” said Touch ‘n Go Digital CEO Alan Ni.

