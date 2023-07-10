Transport ministry to ask MoF for RM10 mil in 2024 to expand MyLesen B2 programme to 30,000 people

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 July 2023 9:41 am / 4 comments

The transport ministry will request an allocation of RM10 million from the finance ministry next year to allow more individuals from the B40 group to obtain a motorcycle licence through the MyLesen B2 programme.

As reported by Bernama, transport ministry Anthony Loke said the allocation would benefit more than 30,000 people, which is signifincantly more than the 9,000 individuals this year.

“We plan to apply for more allocation next year which is double or triple (of this year’s allocation of RM2.7 million), possibly RM10 million. This initiative coincides with the government’s efforts to educate the public on the awareness of compliance with road regulations and the culture of road safety among youths,” said Loke.

MyLesen B2 2023 FAQ; click to enlarge

He added that the MyLesen B2 programme was a commitment and effort of the government to assist the B40 group to improve their socio-economic status and household income through opportunities in the gig economy sector and many more.

“The effort is also driven by the government’s intention to constantly intensify road safety advocacy and enforcement activities to reduce accident rates in line with the United Nations resolution to cut road traffic deaths and injuries by 50% by 2030,” he said.

Referring to the official programme’s official FAQ, the programme offers the B2 class motorcycle license (motorcycles not exceeding 250 cc) to those that meet the requirements. Those that qualify will not be charged as the cost of the training and exam (including repeats) will be fully borne by the government.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.