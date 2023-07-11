In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 11 July 2023 11:17 am / 0 comments

Those who are taking ETS trains from KL, take note. KTM has announced the changing of platforms for the ETS at KL Sentral and Kuala Lumpur stations. The temporary change is to facilitate track upgrade works and is effective from July 22.

At KL’s old railway station (Kuala Lumpur), ETS trains are now stopping at platform 2 instead of platform 1. Over at KL Sentral, the ETS platform and departure gate has moved from pintu B (second floor) to pintu C and D (first floor). ETS passengers are encouraged to arrive at the station earlier to ensure smooth boarding.

Speaking of the ETS, KTM has just announced the halving of ticket prices throughout the month of July. The 50% discount is available on all ETS routes from Padang Besar to Gemas every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday – that’s July 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. Each date has its own promo code for online purchase. Senior citizens get an additional RM5 off. Details and promo codes here.

