Hyundai to increase EV production in Indonesia to 10,000 units this year – 3,060 units from January-May

13 July 2023 10:32 am

Hyundai is looking to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia to 10,000 units this year. Currently, the Ioniq 5 is the only EV being produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia’s (HMMI) plant in Cikarang, which has an initial annual capacity of 150,000 units. Besides the Ioniq 5, the HMMI facility also makes non-EVs like the Creta, Santa Fe and Stargazer.

As reported by CNN Indonesia, Young Tack Lee, president of Hyundai Motor Asia-Pacific HQ, revealed production of the Ioniq 5 last year was at its best just 250 units per month. This was due to the semiconductor shortage that affected the global automotive industry. This year however, Lee said production of the Ioniq 5 has improved to potentially hit 1,000 units per month, which should reduce customer wait times.

According to production data from the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (Gaikindo), Hyundai produced a total of 1,865 units of the Ioniq 5 in 2022, which works out to around 155 units monthly.

Meanwhile, from January to May this year, 3,060 units of the Ioniq 5 have been produced in Indonesia, or around 1,011 units per month. With a production target of 10,000 EVs for the whole of 2023, the average monthly unit count would be around 833 units.

