2023 LiveWire S2 Del Mar e-bike specs released

In Bikes, Electric motorcycles, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News, LiveWire / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 July 2023 2:03 pm / 0 comments

Spin-off brand from Harley-Davidson (H-D) LiveWire has released full specifications for the 2023 LiveWire S2 Del Mar. Priced at USD 15,499 (RM70,404) in its home market, the S2 Del Mar accompanies the rather larger LiveWire One which paultan.org tested back in 2020.

Entering the market as an intermediate level electric motorcycle (e-bike), the S2 Del Mar features styling taken from the H-D flat tracker motorcycles. Targetted at a younger riding public, the S2 Del Mar eschews the use of H-D’s traditional chrome, going for the blacked out look on the frame and fittings.

From the specifications sheet, the S2 Del Mar carries a 10.5 kWh built-in battery pack, with a J1772 Type 1 charging plug. Using Level 1 charging, the S2 Del Mar takes 5.9 hours to go from 20% to 80% charge while zero to 100% takes 8.4 hours.

With Level 2 charging, a 20% to 80% charge requires 1.3 hours while a full charge from zero needs 2.4 hours. The battery pack drives an electric motor delivering 84 hp with a torque of 263 Nm capable of driving the S2 Del Mar to a governed top speed of 165 km/h.

For comparison, the H-D Road Glide with Milwaukee Eight 117 V-twin displacing 1,917 cc produces 168 Nm of torque. This gives the S2 Del Mar 165 km of travel range in the city with a highway range of 112 km at a constant 85 km/h using the SAE J2982 testing standard.

Weight for the S2 Del Mar is listed as 192 kg with a seat height of 817 mm. Braking is done with Brembo M4.32 four-piston monobloc callipers on the front wheel and a single PF32 calliper on the rear.

Front suspension uses Showa fully-adjustable 43 mm diameter upside-down forks and a Showa monoshock int he rear with adjustable preload and rebound damping. Wheel diameter on the S2 Del Mar is 19-inches front and rear with a 130/80 and 140/80 Dunlop ST tyres.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.