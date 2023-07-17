Two new Hyundai EVs to be launched in Indonesia next year; could use batteries produced locally

In Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 17 July 2023 10:57 am / 0 comments

Hyundai will be launching two of its electric vehicle models in Indonesia next year, reports CNN Indonesia, and these two models will be produced at the carmaker’s factory in Bekasi, Indonesia.

The Korean brand had sold older EV models such as the Kona Electric and the Ioniq, which have since been discontinued, and the Ioniq 5 is the sole EV model from the brand currently on sale in the country.

“Next year, we want to launch two more electric cars in Indonesia. We want all electric cars in Korea to be brought to Indonesia,” said head of Hyundai Motor Asean HQ Youngtack Lee. The two Hyundai EV models to be produced and launched in Indonesia were not identified by Lee.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been studied for the Indonesian market

In addition to the Ioniq 5, Hyundai Motors Indonesia (HMID) has also been studying the Ioniq 6 for its potential arrival in the Indonesian market, the HMID marketing director said, though there has been no official statement on the subject, according to the report.

The two Hyundai EV models are also likely to use batteries produced locally in Indonesia, according to the report. Hyundai and battery maker LG announced a joint venture in 2021 for the construction of a plant in Karawang, West Java that will manufacture battery cells, which will be for Hyundai and Kia EVs based on the E-GMP platform.

In May this year, the automaker launched the Hyundai Energy Indonesia battery assembly plant in Bekasi, for the production of battery packs that will be compatible with the battery cells manufactured at the Karawang plant. Production at these two battery production sites will commence in 2024, Lee was quoted as saying.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.