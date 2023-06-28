Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV teased – Malaysia launch soon?

In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 June 2023 3:13 pm / 5 comments

Hyundai Ioniq 6 at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been teased for its Malaysian market arrival, with an image showing the streamliner EV’s drag coefficient of 0.21 on the Hyundai Malaysia Facebook page.

The Ioniq 6 had previously been teased in a short video on its page where it was shown alongside a trio of SUVs at the time, the Creta, Santa Fe and Palisade, and the latest teaser suggests that the sleek, all-electric model is set to make its Malaysian debut soon.

Externally, the Ioniq 6 measures 4,855 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,495 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,950 mm, and its aforementioned Cd of 0.21 enables an energy consumption rate of 13.9 kWh/100 km, which Hyundai claims makes the Ioniq 6 among the most energy-efficient EVs.

Being an E-GMP platform twin to the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 similarly employs an 800-volt electrical architecture that also allows 400-volt charging. Similarities include the ability to be recharged at up to 350 kW DC that enables 10-80% state of charge in just 18 minutes. For sending electricity in the other direction, the vehicle-to-load (V2L) function in the Ioniq 6 enables it to serve as a power supply, too.

The Ioniq 6 packs a 77.4 kWh battery that offers up to 610 km on a full charge on the WLTP cycle. Top specification for the Ioniq 6 in overseas markets brings a dual-motor powertrain and AWD, with outputs of 320 PS and 605 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 5.1 seconds.

Based on our live images of the example shown at the 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show, digital side cameras take the place of conventional mirrors, while the Parametric Pixel design can be seen on its headlamps, rear combination lamps and high-mount stop lamp.

For the front occupants, the Ioniq 6 features a 12-inch digital instrument display and a 12-inch infotainment screen which supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Bluetooth multi-connection capability allows two devices to be connected at the same time, where one is for phone calls and the other for media streaming.

GALLERY: Hyundai Ioniq 6 at 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show