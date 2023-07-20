EVx 2023: First public preview of the BYD Dolphin EV in Malaysia – Setia City Convention Centre, July 22-23

In Advertorial / By Hafriz Shah / 20 July 2023 4:13 pm / Comments are Disabled

If you’re looking for a more affordable EV, you’re in luck! BYD will be previewing its new Dolphin compact electric car at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 happening this weekend, July 22-23 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). The city hatchback will take the stage alongside its best-selling SUV brother, the BYD Atto 3.

Set to be launched next week, July 27-30 in One Utama, the BYD Dolphin is a modern B-segment hatchback with dimensions measuring 4,150 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. If you are even a little bit interested, come on over to EVx to feel it out to see if it’s the right size for you.

As the larger Atto 3 is priced from RM150k, we can expect the Dolphin to be quite a bit more affordable. The Dolphin features BYD’s famed Blade LFP battery with a sizable capacity of up to 60.48 kWh, providing up to 490 km on a full charge. You can find out more interesting details this weekend.

Other car brands present at EVx 2023 are Mercedes-Benz and smart (represented by Hap Seng Star and Hap Seng smart respectively), BMW and MINI (represented by Wheelcorp Premium), Audi, Volvo, Hyundai, GWM and Lotus. Petronas, Gentari, JomCharge (via EV Connection), Kineta, evhub.my, Bank Islam, Bank Muamalat, Avis, myTukar, V-Kool and Dodo Mat will also be participating in the event.

If you want to know more about the BYD Dolphin or find out what’s going on in the industry at the moment from experts and stakeholders, everything EV-related can be found under one roof at the EVx 2023. Admission is FREE! Mark July 22 and 23 on your calendar for EVx 2023 and we hope to see you there!