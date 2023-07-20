Tesla Malaysia at EVx 2023 this weekend – check out the Model Y at Setia City Convention Centre, July 22-23

In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / By Danny Tan / 20 July 2023 12:42 pm / Comments are Disabled

Tesla is now officially in Malaysia with this morning’s brand launch at Pavilion KL, and to kickstart things, we have the Tesla Model Y as the company’s first offering. The mid-sized SUV goes on sale here in the three specifications, priced from the headline-grabbing RM199,000.

That’s the price you pay for the Model Y Standard Range RWD. The entry-level variant has a single rear motor and an LFP battery, offering maximum range of 455 km on the WLTP cycle. Performance wise, 0-100 km/h is done in 6.9 seconds and top speed is 217 km/h. It rides on 19-inch Gemini rims, but 20-inch Induction wheels are available as a RM10,000 option.

The mid variant here is the Model Y Long Range AWD, which goes for RM246,000. That substantial RM47k premium over the RWD buys you an extra motor on the front axle, hence the AWD designation. This one uses an NMC type battery for up to 533 km of WLTP range. The 0-100 km/h time is 5.0 seconds but top speed remains at 217 km/h. Acceleration Boost, which drops the century sprint time to 4.5 seconds, is available for purchase in the app after you get the car.

The range-topper is the Model Y Performance AWD at RM288,000. It also uses an NMC type battery but sacrifices some range (up to 514 km, WLTP) for better performance. 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds, top speed of 250 km/h. The Performance gets 21-inch Uberturbine wheels, performance brakes, a carbon fibre spoiler, aluminium alloy pedals and a lowered suspension, among other things.

The prices above are before options, which range from RM5,000 for exterior/interior colours to RM32,000 for the ‘Full Self Driving’ function. We have the full list of options, pricing as well as detailed specs and charging info in our launch report.

After reading that, block this weeekend – July 22-23 – in your calendar because Tesla Malaysia and the Model Y will be at the paultan.org EVx event at Setia City Convention Centre. Check out the Model Y in the metal and see if the high-roofed hatch’s looks are to your taste. Do you really want all vehicle functions kept in the screen?

The hype is on Tesla, but today’s EV market is very competitive, and other brands offer as much, if not more EV specs for the price range. You can research and compare as most of the EVs currently on sale in Malaysia will be at EVx, all under the same roof as the Model Y. This is a rare opportunity that’s not to be missed if you’re into EVs or are in the research stage. EV service providers such as charging companies will be present too. Admission is free.

