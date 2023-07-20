Works ministry to carry out flood mitigation works at 14 locations along East Coast Expressway Phase 1

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2023 12:57 pm / 3 comments

Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has announced his ministry will carry out immediate flood mitigation works at 14 locations along Phase 1 of the East Coast Expressway (LPT1). This will involve an allocation of RM200 million in order to prevent floods from recurring, with Nanta stating there have been four incidents of flooding since the LPT1 opened in 2004.

“Floodings occurred in 2007, 2014 and twice in 2021, namely in January and December, which caused the expressway to be closed to all types of vehicles for several days,” Nanta said in a Facebook post.

“Ten flood-prone locations have been identified, namely at KM84.7, KM112, KM113, KM114, KM115, KM116, KM117, KM124, KM126 and KM198. Four more locations at risk of flooding have also been identified, namely at KM156, KM178, KM242 and at Ramp A, Jabor Junction,” he added.

Nanta also revealed earthworks at KM117 and KM124 are being carried out and are expected to be completed in October 2024.

