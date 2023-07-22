EVx 2023: Petronas rolls out Gentari Membership Plan – RM399 promo price; 50% discount for charging

In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 July 2023 1:13 pm / 0 comments

Petronas is committed to the EV agenda, and at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023, the company is showcasing several of its initiatives in the space. If you’re curious, make your way to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from July 22-23.

Public charging is one area where Petronas has a foothold in through its Gentari subsidiary. At EVx 2023, the company is introducing its Gentari Membership Plan for public EV charging with a special early bird offer.

The first 100 customers to sign up for the membership programme will enjoy a RM500 discount, which means you’ll only pay RM399 instead of the usual RM899. However, this is limited to the first 100 customers, so you’ll want to hurry.

With the Gentari Membership Plan, you’ll gain one-year access (renewable yearly) to the company’s wide network of charge points covering Penang, Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor, Pahang and Negeri Sembilan.

You’ll also enjoy a 50% discount per charging transaction and with the government’s incentive package, you’ll qualify for tax exemption up to RM2,500 by subscribing to the programme.

Even if you don’t plan to subscribe to a membership plan, you can still charge an EV conveniently using Petronas’ Setel app, which provides detailed information on charger locations, type of chargers and pricing.

Also present at EVx 2023 is Gentari’s EV Charge Go for visitors to better understand how a mobile charging system works. Petronas is also introducing its Iona range of lubricants specifically designed for use in EV transmissions at the event.

Petronas is also involved in electric mobility through its partnership with Blueshark, and you can experience the latter’s R1 electric scooter for at EVx 2023 when you answer a survey at the event. The R1 is available in two versions and uses fast-swap batteries to get you back on the move quicker without needing to plug in to recharge.

Additionally, Petronas has games for you to take part in to win attractive prizes. The Cafe Mesra stand is also where you can pick up a free donut if you’re among the first 50 people to answer a survey daily, and there’s a dedicated food truck as well as stall to purchase refreshments or exclusive Petronas merchandise.

Admission to EVx 2023 is free, so head on over to SCCC this weekend to experience the i7 xDrive60 M Sport for yourself. Visitors will also have the chance to grab awesome goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games, pop quizzes and lucky prizes. See you there!

