EVx 2023: Mercedes-Benz EQS500, EQC400, EQB350, EQA250, AMG EQE 53 and smart #1 at Hap Seng Star

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz, smart / By Anthony Lim / 23 July 2023 12:11 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz has been at the forefront of electrification in Malaysia, with a comprehensive list of EVs in its local model line-up. That range is being showcased under one roof at the ongoing paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2023 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), which ends today.

The Hap Seng Star display at the event is a star-studded one, and taking centrestage at the event is the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4Matic+. Two electric motors provide the AMG variant with a total output of 761 PS (751 hp or 560 kW) and 1,020 Nm with the AMG Dynamic Plus package, and this is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.4 seconds in boost mode.

A 108.4-kWh lithium-ion battery provides up to 571 km of WLTP-rated range, and with DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) support at of up to 200 kW, a 10-80% state of charge can be reached in just 31 minutes.

Also present at the HSS booth is the EQC 400. The SUV’s two motor set-up offers 408 hp and 765 Nm of output, which gets it from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 180 km/h. An 80 kWh battery provides up to 437 km of travel range (WLTP), and as for charging, going with 11 kW takes seven hours and 30 minutes, while DC fast charging at 110 kW raises SOC from 10% to 80% in 40 minutes.

The seven-seat EQB 350 also has a dual-motor set-up, but with a total output of 292 hp and 520 Nm. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h of 6.2 seconds and a 160 km/h top speed. The car’s 66.5 kWh, 420-volt lithium-ion battery pack provides up to 423 km of WLTP range on a single charge, and 11 kW three-phase charging juices the battery up in six hours 15 minutes, while DC fast charging at 100 kW gets the SoC from 10% to 80% in 32 minutes.

The brand’s flagship EQS 500 is also on display at EVx 2023. With 449 PS (443 hp, or 330 kW) and 828 Nm of torque being sent to all wheels via two electric motors, the EQS 500 does the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 4.8 seconds on the way to a 210 km/h top speed. On a full charge, the EQS500 provides up to 696 km of WLTP-rated range.As for charging times, utilising a 11 kW AC charger takes 10 hours to get the battery from a 10-100% SoC, while DC fast charging at up to 200 kW gets the unit from a 10-80% SoC in 31 minutes.

Finally, the smart #1, which made its Malaysian debut at EVx. Visitors to the event will be the first to catch the upcoming SUV, which is set to be officially introduced in Q4. The #1 Premium on display at EVx is powered by a single rear motor with 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque going to the rear wheels. That’s good for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.7 seconds and a 180 km/h top speed.

Head on over to EVx 2023 at SCCC to check out the range of Mercedes-Benz EVs as well as the spanking new smart #1. Visitors will also have the chance to grab awesome goodies by taking part in activities with our dedicated marketing officers at our booth, including fun games, pop quizzes and lucky prizes.

