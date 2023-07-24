2023 Yamaha R1 GYTR celebrates 25 years of the R1

In Bikes, International Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 July 2023 12:23 pm / 0 comments

Celebrating a quarter century of the Yamaha R1 superbike is the 2023 Yamaha R1 GYTR Pro 25th Anniversary Limited Edition for the European market. To be produced in a limited production run of only 25 units, the R1 GYTR Pro comes decked out with performance parts from Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR).

The R1 GYTR Pro is built by Yamaha Motor Research & Development Europe (YMRE), the same people responsible for the development of the World Superbike Championship (WSBK) Yamaha R1 ridden by Toprak Razgatlioglu. This makes the R1 GYTR Pro as close to the WSBK race bike as a customer can get.

Amongst the list of performance items is an underslung swingarm as used in the WSBK-spec R1 which improves maximum lean angle and rear grip. Other performance goodies include a lightweight carbon-fibre rear subframe that accommodates a modified fuel tank with lower centre of gravity and Magneti Marelli racing ECU.

Ohlins FGR front forks and a TTX monoshock shock with pneumatic preload adjuster gives more predicable handling and the same level of suspension performance available to Yamaha’s professional road racers. The lightweight carbon-fibre race bodywork and screen on the R1 GYTR Pro allows for better aerodynamic performance while being strong enough for race use.

2023 Yamaha R1 GYTR Pro 25th Anniversary (left) and 1998 Yamaha YZF-R1

The GYTR PRO Electronic System (GPES) electronic module is a state-of-the-art package for engine control and data acquisition developed by YMRE in WorldSBK and the FIM Endurance World Championship. This gives anti-wheelie, launch control, engine braking management, adjustable fuelling, and traction control as well as a base engine map suitable for further fine tuning.

This exclusive run of 25 R1 superbikes will be hand built from the chassis up at one of the 25 GYTR Pro Shops across Europe and feature the full range of GYTR Pro performance parts. Purchase of the R1 GYTR Pro is online only and comes with a day at a European race circuit with a team of dedicated Yamaha technicians.

