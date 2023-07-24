In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 July 2023 9:48 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

Litrak has announced the cessation of the evening peak hours contraflow study on the LDP’s Petaling Jaya toll plaza (most people know it as the Sunway toll) to Puchong. Announced last week, the contraflow was in action for two days, July 17 and 20. The original plan was for a three-month study.

“In line with the observations from our contraflow study… please be informed that the contra-flow study will be temporarily discontinued until further notice. We acknowledge and appreciate all the feedback we have received from our valued highway users. Your feedback is an integral part of the contraflow study’s findings and has been recorded for future improvement purposes,” Litrak said in a statement.

“Thank you for your cooperation and patience throughout the implementation of this contraflow study exercise. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to serving you better,” the concessionaire added.

The now-cancelled contraflow plan was to ease traffic congestion for LDP users heading back home from the Sunway toll towards Puchong. Specifically for evening peak hours, it was supposed to be in place from 4.30 to 8.30 pm on weekdays.

The contraflow was from KM 19.2 after Canopy A of the Petaling Jaya toll plaza to KM 22, from Bandar Sunway towards Putrajaya/Shah Alam. The contraflow lane merged back into the main flow where Binary College and Petron is. Only for those heading towards Puchong, users entered the two rightmost lanes at the toll plaza – see the map above. It’s likely that the plan caused too much congestion on the other side, from Puchong to Sunway.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.